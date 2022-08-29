Former President Mahama says the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government is the greatest political scam ever

The former President said the country’s dire economic situation ought to be blamed on the mismanagement of the NPP government

The 2020 NDC flagbearer wants Ghanaians not to despair since the NDC holds the magic wand to turn round the country’s economic fortunes

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at the economic credentials of the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the unprecedented economic hardship facing the ordinary Ghanaian makes the President and his Vice, Dr Bawumia, the greatest political scam in the history of the fourth Republic.

According to him, this is due to the unprecedented economic challenges in the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a Conference of Lawyers affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday, Mr Mahama said the worsening economic conditions ought to be blamed squarely on the mismanagement of the President and his entire government.

Decrying the dire economic situation, the 2020 NDC flagbearer urged Ghanaians not to despair since the NDC holds the magic wand to turn the country’s economic fortunes.

“Let me add without equivocation that [this is] the government that has proven to be the greatest political scam in the history of the 4th Republic. By current indices, the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP government remains the worst ever in the history of our 4th Republic,” he said.

How Did We Get Here?: Mahama Wonders As He Advises Akufo-Addo On Economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Dramani Mahama had taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his government for their handling of Ghana's economy. In a statement released on his Facebook page on Monday, February 7, 2022, the former president blamed the ruling government for mishandling the economy, sending it to ruins. For him, the insistence of the government on using the much-hated E-Levy to bring the economy back on track was appalling.

The E-Levy, he added, was neither adequate nor a viable alternative to sustain the economy he said is in crisis.

