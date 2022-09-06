Since 2017, the Akufo-Addo-led government has paid Judgment debts totalling ¢125 million.

The highest judgment debt was paid in 2018, which was an amount of 30.9 million cedis paid to Jubilee Tractors and Assembly Plant Limited

The payments are higher than what was paid during the first four years of the Mahama government

The payment of judgement debts has come to the fore once more. This follows revelations that the Akufo-Addo-led government has paid judgement debts totalling ¢125 million.

This will come as a blight on the NPP government's efforts at fighting corruption and reducing the payment of judgement debts to its barest minimum.

The payment of the debts surpasses that of the John Mahama-led government during its first four years.

According to a report by myjoyonline, in its quest to verify the thorny issue, a reporter attached to Joy News sent a Right to Information request on the subject matter to the attorney general's office and the minister of justice.

But a response from the office noted that the right place to obtain the said information was the Ministry of Finance.

Another letter was sent to the Ministry, which provided the information on the payment of judgement debts as requested by Joy News.

A breakdown of the information revealed that the NPP government has since 2017 paid Judgment debts totalling ¢125 million.

This ranks higher than the first 4 years of the erstwhile NDC government, which paid a total judgment debt of ¢69.9 million between 2013 and 2016.

The highest payment by the Akufo-Addo government was in 2018, when an amount of 30.9 million cedis was paid to Jubilee Tractors and Assembly Plant Limited in a case filed against the National Security Council.

The second highest payment was in 2017, involving an amount of 29.5 million cedis which was paid to NDK Financial Services. That same year, the total payment of judgement debts was over 54 million cedis making it the highest paid year.

Payment Of Judgement Debts To Woyome And Waterville Follows A Curious Pattern - Nana Akomea

The issue of judgement debts became a campaign theme after officials of the opposition, NPP, coined various catchphrases and songs to indicate that the Mahama-led government was complicit in such payments.

Leading party officials went all guns blazing as they painted what they described as a curious pattern in paying the judgement debts to Alfred Agbesi Woyome and Waterville Holdings.

Subsequently, the NPP's 2016 manifesto dedicated a page to the canker titled "payments of dubious judgment debts and questionable settlements."

The party promised to fight the canker head-on by instituting preventive, detective, corrective and punitive actions. It also hinged its anti-corruption policy on three key pillars of institutional and legislative reforms and attitudinal change/public education.

Revealed: Full List Of Beneficiaries Of Woyome’s ¢51.2m Judgment Debt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published that the then opposition NPP had chanced on a list purported to have some key members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are alleged to have benefited from the GH¢51.2 million judgment debt wrongfully paid to Alfred Woyome.

