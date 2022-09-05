Former President John Mahama has made a bold promise that the next administration of the NDC will run a lean government

The former president said the number of ministers under a next NDC administration will be fewer than any government in Ghana

His office disclosed these in a statement that dismissed a claim by a member of the NPP that the former president took home GH¢14 million in ex-gratia

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has disclosed that the next administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will run a very lead government.

He said there will be far fewer ministers than Ghana has ever seen.

The office of the former President disclosed this in response to a claim by a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe..

Former President John Mahama. Source: Facebook/JDMahama

In a statement, the office of John Mahama explained that Mr Baffoe had alleged that the former President took home the fattest ex-gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013.

"We urge the public to ignore the unintelligent rants of the said Kwame Baffoe who has gained notoriety for fabricating and propagating falsehood on behalf of Nana Akufo-Addo against John Mahama. His claims are false.

"President Mahama never took any such ex-gratia payment of GH¢14 million in 2013 or at any other time during his 25 years of distinguished public service. Fortunately, ex-gratia payments are a matter of public record and are available in the office of the Chief of Staff or the Controller and Accountant General's Department," the statement clarified.

The statement signed by John Mahama's special aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, challenged the office of the Chief of Staff and the Presidency to provide proof of the payment of any such amount and stop using idle miscreants among its ranks to spread falsehood.

"We want to reiterate the points made by President Mahama recently that a next NDC Government will run an administration with a leaner government and far less ministers than Ghana has ever seen and ensure a cut in waste and exercise of frugality in everything Government does," the statement stressed.

It said the NDC is also committed to implementing a review of the 1992 Constitution as this would place a cap on the number of Supreme Court Justices and face the issues of Article 71 head-on.

