The iconic FIFA World Cup trophy has arrived in Ghana as part of a two-day tour to promote the game, which begins in November

Media personalities Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Aba Anamoah were at the airport to catch a glimpse of the golden trophy

While some fans praised the two entertainment and media figures, others noted that McBrown appeared quite hasty

Media personalities Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Aba Anamoah Saturday joined football enthusiasts to welcome the FIFA World Cup trophy in Ghana.

The two public figures were spotted in each other's company at the airport, where officials of FIFA had arrived with the golden trophy.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, and Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, were present to welcome the delegation led by 1998 France World Cup winner David Trezeguet.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Video Captures McBrown Nana Aba as they Welcome Trophy in Ghana

Fans have reacted to the videos of Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Aba Anamoah beaming with smiles at the airport.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

One fan observed that McBrown appeared quite hasty.

Iamchristopherosei reacted:

Squad dey pri o ei.

Mr_abeiku_arthur said:

Nana Ama is a whole vibe.

Lanyan_christopher reacted:

3y3 wu brofo madam

Afriyie_osiaw commented:

W’ani b3 hunu asaase no, nanso. It is well.

Amgtony_22 said:

Ghana b3gye World Cup no odds no da s3n? ☹️

Adorable4401 said:

Aah, me I tot say the cup is ours already oooo .

Callme_dukie reacted:

Anyways this is the second time the cup has been to ghana!

Abenasarpongmaa said:

This cup must stay in Ghana, the 1st African country to win the World Cup.

