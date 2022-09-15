Lawyer for the galamsey Queen pin Aisha Huang has disclosed that the notorious Chinese national is married to a Ghanaian

According to Nkrabea Effah Dartey, the husband of the accused is a businessman based in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, who studied in China

The lawyer for the accused illegal miner also adds that the charges being slapped against his client are not too severe and expressed optimism he can get her off the hook

Lawyers for the embattled galamsey Queen pin Aisha Huang have disclosed her marital status as part of their arguments in opposition to the charges filed by the state.

According to lead counsel Nkrabea Effah Dartey, the suspected notorious illegal miner is married to a Ghanaian businessman based in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

L-R: Lead Counsel, Effah Dartey; Aisha Huang Image Credit: @eyram.adasu

Source: Facebook

Aisha and three other Chinese nationals are currently standing trial for mining without a valid licence and engaging in selling and purchasing minerals without a permit.

The three others are Jong Li Hua, Huang Lei and Huaid Hai.

All accused who were earlier remanded in police custody were denied bail despite several pleas by lead counsel, with the prosecution insisting they are a flight risk who can tamper with ongoing investigations.

But speaking to Accra-based Citi News, Mr Effah Dartey said the media had overhyped the charges against his client.

Aisha Huang's Marital Status Revealed

Giving a hint of how he will present his defence to the court, the lawyer revealed the identity of the Ghanaian husband of Aisha Huang, who he said is "a businessman in Kumasi and a master's degree holder from a Chinese University."

Touching on the merits of the case, he said the issue is a small matter that has been blown out of proportion.

"My worry is that the media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without license. It's a small matter, it happens every day in Ghana. So I don't see why the media should even write an editorial on this matter," he said.

Following the arrest of the alleged notorious galamsey Queen, attention has focused on how she re-entered the country after an earlier deportation in 2018.

President Akufo-Addo Unsure Whether Aisha Huang Was Deported Or Repatriated

In a recent interview, President Akufo-Addo stirred controversy when he said he was still unsure whether she was deported or not. Even before the dust settled, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in an attempt to clarify the President's comments, said Aisha was repatriated and not deported. He went a step further to make available evidence backing claims that she was indeed repatriated out of the country.

That position appears to have been contradicted by the prosecution's charge sheet in the Aisha Huang trial, who insist she sneaked out of the country only to return through the Togo border this year.

Aisha Huang: Drama As One Of Illegal Mining Queen’s Accomplices Faints In Court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of the three Chinese accomplices of Aisha Huang fainted during trial just minutes before the judge denied their bail request. The identity of her accomplice who fainted is not yet clear.

The accused who fainted, a lady, arrived at the Accra Circuit Court in a black T-shirt and pale blue jeans.

