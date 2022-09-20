The General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has predicted a win for the NPP in the 2024 general elections

He also added that Ghana's current economic crisis is far from over and urged the general citizenry to pray about it

The General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Chapel International Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has revealed that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, even though the elections will be chaotic, the NPP and its new flagbearer will break the 8.

L-R: Prophet Badu Kobi and the NPP flag Image Credit: @ProphetBaduKobi

Source: Facebook

In a live Sunday church service aired on his official social media handles, the Prophet, who is believed to be a staunch supporter of the opposition NDC said the win would cause an uproar from the opposition and a section of the Ghanaian populace.

"…It will be declared that the ruling party has won again and the opposition will say 'no' this time and the opposition will get support. The person on the seat and those who are on the seat will say 'still we won't get up' and there will be chaos. We need to pray. I repeat, we need to pray," he prophesied.

He added that if the country refuses to pray against the chaotic polls, several people will be caught up in the ensuing melee.

Watch the video from 1:23 mins

Prophet Badu Kobi also revealed that he predicted the current economic crisis and called on the ordinary Ghanaian to be on the alert and pray because the turmoil is far from over.

"I said there will be hardship in 2016... Soon, your nation's debt will go up and inflation will go up and everything will go bad because you take something by right and not by force," he said.

Badu Kobi Responds To Twene Jonas And Ken Agyapong Following Failed Prophecies

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Prophet Badu Kobi had reacted to criticism that his prophecies always fail.

In a social media post, he noted that people were always silent when he did good things.

