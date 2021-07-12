Badu Kobi has sent a sharp reply to his critics following his football prophecies going south

The man of God said people are quick to judge one's wrongdoing and are quiet on one's success

He was in the news after his prophecy about the outcome of two football final matches hit the rocks

The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has reacted to criticism that has come his way after his prophecy failed.

In a social media post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram and attributed to the man of God, Badu Kobi noted that people were always silent when he did good things.

He however said the same people were quick to criticise him should something evil be said about them.

The post he made read: "When good come to pass about you, they remain silent but when their evil wish comes to pass they make noise. Some of us are here on earth to win irrespective of the wrong voices"

This statement comes as a sharp rebuttal to all those who have trolled the man of God over his 2 failed prophecies about the Copa America and Euro 2020 finals.

From the statement, it could be deciphered that the popular man of God is the least perturbed about the turbulence he is facing now and said it was all for good.

Earlier, Ghanaian Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, took a swipe at the pastor and some Ghanaians following the failed prophecies.

While speaking on National Agenda Show on NET 2 TV and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the legislator said he wanted Ghanaians to speak to Badu Kobi the same way he speaks to people.

The Assin Central MP went on to say that the popular preacher could only pass as his shoeshine boy and nothing more.

"Glass nkoaa" crooner Twene Jonas also waded into the discussion as he was seen in a video going on his usual walk on the streets of USA while reacting to the matter.

According to Jonas, he did not know why the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International would put himself up for ridicule.

He went on to say that from the way things were unfolding, the best option would be for the man of God to be sent to a mental institution, preferably, Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi was caught in the crosshairs of social media after his 2 predictions on football he claimed to be prophecies 'fell flat'.

The preacher, prior to the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina, said the former was going to lift the trophy.

Few hours after that prophecy, he predicted that England was going to win the Euro 2020 finals against Italy.

Both prophecies ended up happening in the opposite with Argentina winning the Copa America and Italy winning the Euro 2020.

