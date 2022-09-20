The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, says he wants his campaign for high office to be conducted in civility as he fears dirty politics

According to him, he will focus his campaign message on what he has done for the NPP and what he can be able to do for Ghanaians when given the nod

The maverick politician also assured his teeming supporters that he’s not going into the flagbearer contest to pave the way for another candidate

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, says he wants his campaign for high office to be very civil.

According to him, one of his greatest fears in life is dirty politics. This contrasts with the earlier image he carved for himself as a no-nonsense politician, not mincing words in any situation.

L-R: Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and the NPP flag

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the sidelines of a social event meant to whip up sentiments for his 2024 agenda, Mr Agyapong called for a decorous and clean campaign ahead of the contest.

“…. what I don’t want is dirty politics. I am not going to do dirty politics. I will go to the people and tell them what I have done for the NPP and Ghanaians and for which reason they should vote for me,” he stressed.

The maverick politician also assured his supporters that he was going to the full haul with his flagbearership ambition and added that he would prevail over all other candidates.

“If NPP opens nominations, I will pick forms… those who pick forms and quit, does he look like me? At 62 years, how can I declare my flagbearership ambitions in the NPP and quit, I am not quitting.”

Ahead of the NPP’s flagbearership contest next year, several members have dropped subtle hints of picking forms to contest the race.

Even though Vice President Dr Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been widely tipped as the leading contenders, some believe Mr Agyapong will cause an upset.

In May of this year, Mr Agyapong publicly announced his bid to lead the NPP when he said if the party wants to break the eight as their mantra for 2024 is, they must do so with him.

Other contenders who are rumoured to be lacing their boots for the race to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections include a former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Essikado-Ketan MP, Joe Ghartey.

