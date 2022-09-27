Prophet Kumchacha has revealed his campaign strategy ahead of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections

The man of God who is lacing his boots to contest the polls wants the Ghanaian voter to give a chance to illiterates

He says the literates who have governed the country since independence have failed woefully in that regard

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has called on the voting populace to give illiterates in the country the chance to govern.

According to him, literates who speak excellent English have failed to transform the Ghanaian economy since the country attained independence.

Prophet Kumchacha opens up on presidential ambition Image Credit: @radiotamale @kofi.bediako3

Source: Facebook

The man of God who has declared his intentions to contest the 2024 general elections said illiterates in the country deserve a chance at governance.

Outlining his campaign strategy in an interview on Accra-based Joy Prime, Prophet Kumchacha said illiterates like himself have a great vision which can develop Ghana better than literates.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He added that governance is not about speaking English but having wisdom, knowledge, and the necessary vision.

“If it was about speaking English, who speaks English better than President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Bawumia? They both speak very good English, but the economy is still suffering, and things are still very bad. So if we’ve tried the literates and it’s not working, let’s try the illiterates and see.”

Prophet Kumchacha: Preacher Clashes with Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo over 'Ridiculed' Presidential Ambition (Video)

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha engaged in a fierce exchange with entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on United Showbiz on Saturday.

According to the report, the controversial clergyman reacted with fury after Asamoah-Baidoo seemingly belittled his presidential ambition.

''I congratulate him for the vision to become president,'' Asamoah-Baidoo said.

2024 Election: Ken Agyapong Declares Intention To Lead NPP As Presidential Candidate

In another earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that maverick Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong had declared his intention to run for president on the ticket of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to The Announcer Newspaper during a Facebook live interaction, the legislator said he is the only person in NPP with what it takes to continue the legacy of the current president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh