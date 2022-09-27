Prophet Kumchacha says the governance of former President John Mahama is the best thing that has happened to the country in recent times

Revealing his choice of who the better President is between Nana Akufo-Addo and Mr Mahama, the man of God said the former government was way better

He also added that he’s very disappointed and regrets going to queue to vote for the Akufo-Addo-led government, which has been abysmal so far

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, says his biggest regret is queueing on December 7, 2020, to go and vote for current President Nana AKufo-Addo.

According to him, the abysmal performance of the government has left him disappointed and dejected.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo; Prophet Kumchacha, and former President Mahama Image Credit: @nakufoaddo @prophetkumchacha @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

“I thought and hoped he could do the work. I’m disappointed and have regretted voting for him,” he said.

Comparing the governance of Akufo-Addo to that of former President John Mahama, the man of God said the NDC administration was way better than what we’re currently witnessing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy Prime, Prophet Kumchacha scored the Mahama government 85% better than the Akufo-Addo government.

“This means John Mahama’s governance is the best in everything. Even some of the NPP ministers, including Kennedy Agyapong, Transport Minister, among others, have complained that the government is very bad,” he said.

He also added that the Akufo-Addo-led government had failed woefully in its quest to improve the living standards of the ordinary Ghanaian and transform the economy.

Prophet Kumchacha, who is lacing his boots to contest the 2024 general elections, expressed confidence he will be given the nod to steer the affairs of the country.

He thus rallied Ghanaians to vote and kick out the current government and allow illiterates in the country the chance to govern since literates have failed to develop it.

This vote of no confidence by Prophet Kumchacha is in stark contrast to the position of veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo who tipped Akufo-Addo as the best President Ghana has ever produced.

Agya Koo, in a recent interview, said President Akufo-Addo stood tall among all his peers and added that even Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s governance comes nowhere close to the sterling performance of the current government.

Akufo-Addo's Government is Fixing The Country Far Better Than Mahama's - CVM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the leadership of the Concerned Voters Movement(CVM) has called on the ordinary Ghanaians to be patient with President Akufo-Addo, as he is very committed and determined to fix all the socio-economic problems that he inherited from John Mahama's Government.

According to the group, the majority of the problems that people are putting pressure on Akufo-Addo's Government to fix were the problems caused by the incompetence of the former President.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh