Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong's son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong has graduated from school in the United States

Kelvin who completed Applewild School in Massachusetts bagged a middle school diploma at the school's graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The proud mother of Kelvin shared photos and videos from the graduation ceremony as she congratulated him on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is once again celebrating the achievements of her son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong.

Kelvin, one of the two children of Adwoa Safo and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, has just graduated from school in the United States.

The MP's son who attended Applewild School, a coed junior boarding and day school in Massachusetts, United States of America, graduated on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was awarded a middle school diploma.

Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong's son Kelvin has bagged a middle school diploma in the US Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: Instagram

Adwoa Safo shares son's graduation photos and videos

The proud mother took to her Facebook page to announce the new feat of Kelvin with photos and videos from the graduation ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The photos showed Kelvin dressed in a fine suit and posing with his mother. Other photos had the young man posing with his teachers after receiving his certificate which was also shown.

The post also had videos of when a citation was being read in honour of Kelvin and well as one of him playing as part of the school's band during a musicial interlude.

Adwoa Safo's son gets a prestigious high school admission

Prior to his graduation ceremony, Kelvin had won three meritorious awards in sports in school.

On top of Kelvin's achievements in sports, he has excelled academically and had already gained admission to a top high school.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Kelvin's mother shared photos of his certificates and encouraged him to keep making her proud while congratulating her.

Adwoa Safo gushes as her son with Ken Agyapong excels in US school

Earlier, Kelvin had become a toast of many after he delivered a powerful speech before the student council of his school and left many impressed.

The mother who doubles as Gender Minister shared the video of Kelvin's speech on social media with a lovely caption.

Ken Agyapong's daughter graduates as valedictorian in US, video drops

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Yvonne Agyapong, one of the daughters of Kennedy Agyapong, has made her father proud

Yvonne, the youngest of the seven daughters of Ken Agyapong known on social media, graduated from her school in the United States as the valedictorian.

Ken Agyapong's daughter graduated from the Union Catholic High School, a private secondary school in New Jersey, on Wednesday, May 25. According to the school's website, Yvonne formed part of 168 graduands.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh