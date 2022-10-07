Former President Mahama has called for urgent government action to deal with the youth unemployment menace

He says the canker, if not addressed, could see the teeming unemployed persons, mainly made up of the youth, take solace in terrorist organisations

He made this known at the 2022 Convocation at Liberty University in Michigan in the United States of America, where he was the special guest of honour

Urgently tackle youth unemployment lest terror organisations recruit them.

That’s the appeal from former President John Dramani Mahama to the Akufo-Addo-led government.

The former President says the menace can destabilise the country if not addressed as soon as possible.

Speaking as a special guest of honour at the 2022 Convocation at the Liberty University in Michigan in the United States of America, Mr Mahama said the government had not shown enough commitment toward addressing the menace, which is a national security concern.

“Government owes it as a responsibility to do all they can to secure the peace and safety of the nation, but above all to reduce youth unemployment. This is necessary to ensure that the young people do not become easily recruited to fill the ranks of the insurgence due to frustration and lack of opportunity”, he said.

The 2020 NDC flagbearer also condemned the activities of the terror group Boko Haram, which has launched an onslaught in Nigeria and carries out frequent terror acts.

Terror Groups Expanding Faster Towards West Africa

Terror groups are said to be spreading faster after they first surfaced in the Northern part of Africa.

Since then, the groups are said to be expanding faster towards the southern part of West Africa.

Security experts fear the advancement will soon reach Ghana if the country continues to fold its arms after militant groups made forays into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Togo, claiming several lives in the process.

The government of Ghana has since launched a "See Something Say Something" campaign to encourage locals to respond suspicious characters to security agencies.

