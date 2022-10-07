The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had accused the NDC of not doing enough to deal with galamsey when they were in power

According to a deputy Communications Director of the NPP, the galamsey situation was worse under former President Mahama

He also added that the NDC waded into the conversation around the illegal mining menace to score cheap political points

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Communications Directorate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the NDC of allowing the illegal mining menace to thrive during their time in government.

A statement signed by a Deputy Director of Communications of the NPP, Ernest Owusu Bempah Bonsu, the NDC should be the last political party to complain about the 'galamsey' menace since they did little about it during their time in power.

A Deputy Communications Director of NPP, Ernest Owusu Bempah, some illegal miners and the NDC's Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Image Credit: @samuel.gyamfi.94064 @ernestkofi.owusubempahbonsu

Source: Facebook

This follows a press conference by the NDC in which they alleged that President Akufo-Addo was faking his efforts to combat galamsey in the country. The opposition party also added that the President's fight against the menace is nothing but a complete 419 scam.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Mr Owusu-Bempah counter-accused the NDC of being the worst culprits.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, the NDC's track record in the fight against illegal mining is horrible, saying the NDC waded into the conversation just to score cheap political points.

"We are talking about a party that shamelessly launched the Youth in Small Scale Mining programme in the Eastern Region, which apparently opened the floodgates for 'galamsey'. Of course, the 'galamsey' situation got so bad under Mahama in 2015, such that he had to hang his shame on the people of Kyebi, tagging the place as the headquarters of 'galamsey' in the country."

Ignore NDC's Galamsey Propaganda - Owusu-Bempah

Mr Owusu-Bempah asked Ghanaians to ignore the NDC's propaganda on the galamsey menace and further accused them of enabling notorious 'galamsey' kingpin Aisha Huang to thrive in the country.

The blame game between the NPP and the NDC comes when the country faces an existential threat to its future due to the galamsey menace.

Several water bodies from the north to the south and east to the western parts of the country have been destroyed due to the ravaging effects of the menace.

Experts believe the country's cocoa industry, one of the country's cash crops and major sources of income, is also on the brink of collapse if nothing urgent is done to win the fight against galamsey.

NPP Blames NDC For Orchestrating Heckling Of Akufo-Addo At Global Citizen Festival

Earlier, the NPP accused the NDC of instigating the heckling of President Akufo-Addo at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival.

According to Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, the NDC orchestrated the boos from spectators at the international festival held at the Black Star Square.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh