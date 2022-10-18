The president has caused a stir with a comment that many deem inappropriate for a political leader

Nana Akufo-Addo said while he was working to deliver on his campaign promises, he is not perturbed by threats from some Ghanaians that they would vote out the NPP in 2024

Many people feel the comment is a testament to his poor leadership, although the NPP has said the president has been misquoted

President Nana Akufo-Addo has caused a major stir after declaring that threats by some Ghanaians that they will vote out his party due to non-performance do not bother him.

The president told a Kumasi-based local language radio station that should people decide to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because of concerns about poor road infrastructure, it is entirely their decision.

He said he understands that people voted for him because they expected him to deliver on his promises, so if they feel he has failed, they can go ahead and vote for whichever party they prefer.

He quickly added, however, that he would deliver on all his promises.

“If you decide to vote for the NDC in the general election, it is your choice and that is not my problem. No one will force you to vote for someone,” he told OTEC FM on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The interviewer had informed the president that the people of Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region have threatened to vote out the NPP because of their poor roads, to which the president replied:

"No problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me."

President Akufo-Addo's Comment Taken Out of Context - NPP

The president's comments caused a major stir online, with many lashing out at him for his poor leadership qualities.

Mahama Asafo Musah commented:

"How can a whole president of a democratic state like Ghana be speaking like KG student,very shameful."

Iddrisu Fuseini also posted the following on Facebook in response to the comment by the president:

"I think we need more psychiatric hospitals in Ghana here because some of our leaders are losing thier common sense day in and day out."

This prompted the governing NPP to mount a strong defence behind the president's comments.

A deputy Communications Director of the party Ernest Owusu-Bempah said in a statement that the president only sought to take responsibility for the challenges his government was facing.

“The president has been misquoted. The president said it is his utmost responsibility to develop the nation and he will do that. If someone says he will vote against him it is the person’s right. It was clear the President was accepting responsibility.

“The buck stops with him and he says he will deal with it. The skewed publication is out of malice or being mischief,” portions of the statement.

Ofori-Atta Has Been An Excellent Minister - Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that on the same radio station, the president also touted the performance of his finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta despite persistent calls to sack him.

He said there is no basis to sack his finance minister, who is also his cousin because he has been excellent at his job.

Think tanks, bigwigs in the governing NPP, civil society and a section of the Ghanaian public have been calling for the finance minister to step down because he has plunged the economy into devastating hardships.

