Captain Smart says late vice president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur is more important than Dr Mahamudu Bawumia because of how the cedi keeps falling against the dollar

Dr Bawumia once attacked Mr Amissah-Arthur for poorly managing the economy as head of government's economic management team

Outspoken journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, known popularly as Captain Smart, has taken a swipe at vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the cedi’s rapid depreciation in the last couple of months.

The host of Onua FM/TV morning show said late former vice president Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur performed better at strengthening the cedi than Dr Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia has been touted as an economic wizard and had delivered numerous lectures on how to strengthen the cedi when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in opposition.

L-R: Late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, Captain Smart and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: UGC.

Speaking on Thursday, October 20, 2022 after his arrest and subsequent release for stating that president Nana Akufo-Addo was neck-deep in illegal mining activities, he said he will always speak truth to power.

“The dollar is almost hitting 14 cedis, where is our Bawumia? I am an NPP person and I won’t stop saying this. Where is our Bawumia? Very respectfully, even Amissah-Arthur who is dead is of more importance than him.

“What is [Dr Bawumia’s] usefulness as a vice president now that the the US dollar has hit 14 cedis?” he said in Twi in a video posted by Onua TV.

Captain Smart's arrest and release sparks fears about state attack on free speech

In previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart's arrest by the national security operatives has sparked renewed concerns about of threat that freedom on speech faces in Ghana.

Many journalists, social commentators and interest groups condemned the arrest of the journalist and demanded his release.

Captain Smart was released on Wednesday evening shortly after an uproar on social media.

The Onua TV/FM morning show host has alleged that the president is neck deep in illegal mining in Ghana.

