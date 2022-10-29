NONGZOYA, a non-governmental organisation in Norway, has donated educational materials worth GH¢20,000 to basic schools in the Upper East Region

The items included 2,200 books, 288 pieces of pencils, 14 boxes of pens, 100 boxes of markers, and others

The headteacher of Zanlerigu Junior High School expressed gratitude to the NGO for the kind deed

A Norway-based non-governmental organisation, NONGZOYA, has donated essential educational resources worth GHc20,000 to basic schools in the Upper East Region.

Photo as NGO presents educational items worth GH¢‎20,000 to Zanlerigu basic schools. Photo credit: GNA.

David Nagbila, the Local Coordinator of NONGZOYA, presented the items on behalf of the organisation to Zanlerigu Kindergarten (KG), Primary, and Junior High Schools in the Nabdam District.

Materials presented to the schools

The educational materials included 2, 200 books, 288 pieces of pencils, 14 boxes of pens, 100 boxes of markers, and others.

Per Nagbila, the organisation donated the teaching and learning materials to ring out its commitment to making education attractive for learners, the GNA reported.

Grateful headteacher thankful

Cletus Abaa Asibi, the head teacher of Zanlerigu Junior High School, who received the materials together with the other headteachers, expressed gratitude to the NGO for the kind gesture.

The items would be used for good use as intended and community members must ensure accountability, he said.

