The reason behind the booing of vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has been explained by the Hogbetsotso Planning Committee

Agbotadua Kumassah, a member of the committee, has said the crowd became agitated when the vice president started mentioning "non-existent" projects

The vice president's booing follows in the step of numerous similar incidents on high-ranking members of the Nana Akufo-Addo's administration

The Hogbetsotso Planning Committee has explained why vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was booed by the crowd during one of the many events to mark the prestigious festival.

Agbotadua Kumasah, a member of the committee, has disclosed that the vice president had been attracting favourable reactions from the crowd until he started boasting about purported achievements of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

“When [Bawumia] started speaking, he talked about the unity between the Anlos and the Asanteman. And the people were enjoying and even clapping for him. But when he mentioned the economic situation that is when the trouble started” the Agbotadua told Joy News.

Kumassah added:

“[Bawumia] mentioned among others that they have built more airports, roads than any other government. And the people who were there did not see the roads, airports and universities he was referring to, so that brought some agitation…it became very difficult to control the people because none of what he was saying has happened in the area.”

Bawumia Booed By People Of Anlo At Hogbetsotso Festival

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Dr Bawumia was booed by the people of Anlo during the 60th anniversary of the Hogbetsotso Festival.

When he arrived at the durbar grounds, he was well received by the crowd. At some point, people believed to be members of the governing NPP started mobbing his vehicle with party flags.

They even started chanting the party's theme song as he moved to begin his speech.

Then when he started his speech, he received some cheers and applause, but that soon changed.

Just when he started saying, "…for the first time in our history, we have Free TVET and for the first time in our history we have Free SHS,” the boos started.

As the "boo, boo, boo" and "away, away, away," intensified, the vice president said: "there are many people who don’t like good news but this is good news.”

Big wigs of the current government have been booed by disappointed crowds in the last couple of months.

The president was booed by a crowd of young Ghanaians not long ago during the UN's Global Citizens festival.

