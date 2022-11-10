Ofori-Atta is mostly like to remain in office as finance minister after Majority MPs pulled out of a scheduled vote of censure at the last minute

The Minority MPs need at least 50 votes from the Majority side to pass the vote of censure against the embattled minister

However, the Majority MPs have held a press conference to announce their intention to boycott the vote of censure against the minister accused of incompetently plunging the economy into crisis

The Majority Caucus in Parliament, many of whom belong to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has boycotted a vote censure against finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

This move follows a stern warning from the party to the MPs to abstain from the vote aimed at revoking the appointment of the finance minister for incompetence.

The MPs on the Majority caucus announced their decision not to support the motion for the vote of censure during a press conference on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: UGC/@nakufoaddo

Source: UGC

The Majority MPs who had earlier threatened to stifle government business unless Ofori-Atta is sacked held another presser on Thursday to say they do not want to join the Minority's vote of censure.

"The cause of the NDC [Minority] is premised on falsehood, propaganda and reasons that are not justifiable. Their position might look like ours but is not the same," an MP spoke for the rest.

The Majority MPs, however, said they still want the minister sacked, only not through the motion for vote of censure filed by the Minority.

The move is coming hours to the start of a formal process to move the motion of the vote of censure against the minister.

Source: YEN.com.gh