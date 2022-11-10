The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has descended heavily on the majority caucus over their decision to abstain from a vote on the Finance Minister

The Minority MPs have filed a motion of censure for Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed on the grounds of incompetence and mismanagement

But the NPP MPs have served notice of their intention not to partake in the vote because it is premised on false charges

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has taken a swipe at his colleagues on the majority caucus.

The NDC MP says they will be forced to withdraw the ‘honoruable’ title to their colleagues should they fail to vote on the motion of censure for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

His comments come on the back of an order by the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for all their MPs to abstain from the vote, which requires two-thirds of MPs to ratify.

Speaking to Accra-based Metro TV, Mr George said any contrary action by the NPP MPs will mean they lack honour and will be treated as such.

He added that they would refer to their colleagues by their regular names and not honourable if they didn’t earn the title by supporting the motion.

“...They (NPP MPs) must earn their title today. This is a call to the 137 on the Majority side. Earn your title. Else we will not call you honourable members of the rest of the term,” he said.

Members of Parliament are readying themselves to decide on the fate of the embattled Finance Minister who faces sack calls from his party MPs and a section of the populace.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP MP for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, had called out Ken Ofori-Atta for lacking the integrity to negotiate an IMF deal for the country.

The MP, who took to his social media page, expressed optimism that a new face would help turn the ailing economy around as it will restore the needed confidence for investors to find Ghana attractive.

