The fate of the embattled Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to be decided by parliament today

Ahead of that vote later this morning, members of the Majority caucus say they will stay away from partaking in the motion for censure

The motion filed by the Minority MPs will be taken by secret ballot when the House reconvenes with the Majority expected to be absent

All appears set for a vote of motion of censure to be considered by parliament later today, Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The motion filed by the Minority in Parliament is demanding the Finance Minister be removed from post for his gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy, which has led to widespread complaints of general hardships.

Even before the vote is considered, members of the Majority caucus have indicated their unwillingness to partake in that decider of the fate of Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta.

Members of Parliament from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who earlier petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack the embattled Minister have temporarily backtracked on those demands.

The NPP MPs have acceded to the President’s plea for the Minister to be given an additional number of weeks to successfully negotiate an IMF deal for the country and present the 2023 budget and government’s economic policy.

With this vote expected to be by secret ballot, the NDC MPs called on their colleagues to join them in their move for the Minister to be shown the exit.

But a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has directed all members of the Majority caucus to stay away from the vote.

According to the statement issued less than 24 hours before the vote, all NPP MPs have been ordered to abstain from the vote of censure, which requires two-thirds of MPs to ratify.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Majority caucus says it will comply with the directive from the party.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP MP for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, had accused the Finance Minister of lacking the credibility to negotiate an IMF deal for the country.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Opoku Ansah said a fresh face would restore the needed confidence in the economy and help turn things around.

