The Minority in Parliament has threatened to impeach President Nana Akufo-Addo if he fails to act on their censure motion

Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, says failure to remove the Finance Minister will indicate the president’s tacit support and approval of his incompetence in managing the economy

This comes ahead of a vote of censure motion filed to remove Ken Ofori-Atta from office for plunging the country into the current economic crisis

The Minority says it will initiate impeachment proceedings against President Nana Akufo-Addo if he fails to act on their vote of censure motion to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

According to the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, failure to remove the minister from his duty post will indicate the president’s tacit support and approval of his incompetence which has led to the current economic crisis.

Some members of the Minority caucus in parliament Image Credit: @citi973

Source: Facebook

Ken Ofori-Atta: Parliament To Decide Fate Of Finance Minister Today

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, the Asawase MP expressed optimism of victory in the vote of censure expected to be taken today.

“…. this is a game of politics, if we can get two-thirds to remove the Minister for Nana Addo, you can be rest assured that that same two-thirds will be ready to remove the President… if we succeed by the grace of God and we get the two-thirds and the President doesn’t act, that two-thirds will remove the President,” he said.

The threats by the Minority come ahead of a vote to decide the fate of the minister.

The vote of censure motion, which will be taken later today, was filed by the Minority to get the president to remove the minister.

Earlier, members of parliament from the governing NPP petitioned President Akufo-Addo to relieve Ofori-Atta from his position on similar grounds of gross incompetence and mismanagement of the economy.

Ken Ofori-Atta: NPP Orders Its MPs To Abstain From Vote On Motion To Remove Finance Minister

The MPs, however, acceded to a request by the president for the minister to be given some additional weeks to negotiate an IMF deal for the country.

Expectant Ghanaians kept their hopes alive that the MPs would throw their weight behind the vote of censure motion. But those hopes have been dashed after a statement signed by the NPP’s General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong ordered the MPs to stay away from the vote.

Akufo-Addo Praises Ofori-Atta’s Excellent Performance As Finance Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the President had rubbished persistent calls to sack his finance minister over Ghana’s current economic hardship.

He told a local language radio station in Kumasi on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the Ashanti Region that he has confidence in the minister’s ability to revive the economy.

