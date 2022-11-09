The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed the Majority Caucus to abstain from the vote of censure against finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The vote is scheduled for Thursday, November 10, 2022 and billed to be a historic attempt to revoke the president's appointment to the finance minister through the Legislature.

All 137 Minority MPs and at least 50 Majority MPs agree that Ken Ofori-Atta's appointment must be revoked because he has underperformed.

However, before the landmark process starts on Thursday, the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, has directed all 137 NPP MPs and one independent parliamentarian to abstain from the vote that analysts say is certain to result in the removal of the minister from office.

"While the National Executive body acknowledges the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country and the need for urgent remedial interventions, it is our utmost position that the demand of the NDC-led Minority Caucus is ill-intended and aimed at derailing government’s efforts at resolving current socio-economic upheavals," the party said in a statement issued on the evening of Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

It is worth noting that when similar calls were made for the head of Mr. Seth Tepker, the then Minister for Finance during the socio-economic turbulence under the erstwhile Mahama administration in 2015, the NDC-led Majority Caucus objected to those calls and rose to the defence of Mr. Tekper, a clear indication that the NDC lacks credibility on this matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh