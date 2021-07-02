Ntimination has sent an apology to ex-president Mahama for enduring insults from Ghanaians

According to the comedian, the insults were facilitated by smearing from Akufo-Addo and Bawumia

This comes after a number of occurrences in the country that have sparked leadership debates

Ghanaian comedian, Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay Isaiah, famed as Ntimination has sent an apology the way of former president John Dramani Mahama.

In a Twitter post made by the comedian and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ntimination indicated that the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress suffered a lot of verbal attacks.

According to the Kejetia vrs Makola cast, these attacks were made possible by a smear campaign spearheaded by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ntimination said the current government set the pace for ordinary Ghanaians to launch attacks at the person of the former president.

He however added that he was not saying that the Mahama administration was without any fault but then the personal attacks were too many.

Ntimination's post on Twitter read:

"Sadly, the level of smearing of the name & character of @JDMahama by Nana & Bawumia gave many the audacity to insult the man. I am not saying people were not chopping money under JDM but I am talking about the personal attacks he endured. Sir, I am sorry for the insults."

The comedian went on to apologise to John Dramani Mahama on behalf of all Ghanaians who were currently having a hard time with the current government.

Ntimination's comment follow the recent happenings in the country with the highlight being the Ejura shooting and other matters arising from it.

At least 3 Ghanaians have lost their lives and some more injured after some military personnel opened fire on a group of protesters in Ejura in the Ashanti region.

Dwelling on the same incident, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, famed as Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at protesters in the country following recent unrests in Ejura.

The musician, in a Facebook post, called out the protesters, calling them uneducated and disappointed graduates.

His post followed an avalanche of posts on social media in reaction to the mob attack on late Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.

