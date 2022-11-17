The co-chair of the ad-hoc parliamentary committee, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has denied claims he was fed information during the censure hearing

This follows media reports that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko signalled the Adansi-Asokwa MP during the first day of the hearings

But KT Hammond says his phone was off during most part of the committee deliberations and only switched it off to refer to an information of interest

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has categorically denied claims he was fed with information from the lawyer of the embattled Finance Minister during the first day of the public hearings of the ad-hoc parliamentary committee.

According to KT, who is the co-chair of the committee probing the allegations by the minority levelled against Ken Ofori-Atta, those reports suggesting Gabby gave him information on his phone are untrue.

L-R: Co-Chair of Ad-Hoc Parliamentary Committee KT Hammond and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his lawyer, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Image Credit: @Parliament.of.Ghana

Source: Facebook

KT Hammond: Reports that Gabby 'Coached' Me Are Atrocious and Unfair

In criticizing the reports, the co-chair said he’s capable of independent thinking and articulating his independent views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He further described the reports as atrocious and unfair as they insulted and cast a slur on his intelligence.

“I had been, on the 6th of November, sent a message from America explaining that there had been a bond attracting the issues I had raised on that day. It struck me that that was there, and I wanted to bring it up for my colleagues to discuss,” he explained during his opening remarks at the committee’s hearings on Thursday.

Censure Committee: Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Allegedly Caught On Tape Signalling A Committee Member

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, captures Gabby signalling to a member of the committee, whose identity is unclear at this stage, to check their phone.

But a section of the populace misconstrued that the lawyer had left a message for KT and was signalling him to use it against the minority.

KT Hammond Slams Ghanaian Media For Reporting His Claim That He Did Not Own Car Or Buy Fuel; “I Was Joking”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that for failing to differentiate a joke from a statement of fact, KT Hammond slammed the media in Ghana for what he believes to be misreporting.

This is after he was quoted saying he does not buy fuel or own a car.

According to him, he made the statement in jest to parry a point raised by minority leader Haruna Iddrisu about the hardship in the economy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh