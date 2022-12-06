Two Volta Regional executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have tied the knot

The lavish wedding ceremony, which drew a large number of leading party stalwarts, took place at Dzodze in the Volta Region

The marriage ceremony was between the Volta Regional NPP Secretary, Pope Yao Yevoo and the Deputy Women’s Organiser, Lebene Cate Gbeti

Two executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken their political friendship a step higher by tieing the knot in a Holy Matrimony.

The Volta Regional Secretary of the party, Pope Yao Yevoo and his fiancée, Lebene Cate Gbeti, the Volta Regional Deputy Women’s Organiser, were joined together in a union at the lavish ceremony held in Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipal Assembly Hall.

The couple, Pope Yao Yevoo and his wife, Lebene Cate Gbeti as well as a flag of the NPP Image Credit: @daakacheampong

Source: Facebook

NPP Party Faithful Witness Lavish Wedding Between Two Regional Executives

A sizable audience of party devotees from all walks of life attended the occasion to take in the romantic sight of the couple coming together.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Party supporters, friends, family, and well-wishers witnessed the couple's union.

Volta Regional Secretary Thanks NPP Rank And File For Making Marriage Ceremony With Deputy Women's Organiser Huge Success

In his brief remarks, Mr Yevoo praised the attendees and party members for helping to make the ceremony a success and described it as a "perfect" one.

Alhaji Masawudu, the NPP's third vice national chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanyah, the party's executives, and a few government representatives attended the ceremony.

Political Marriage: Freddie Blay's Son Marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's Niece In A Private Ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian couple Kwaw Blay and Jasmine tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend. The beautiful couple belongs to a family of public figures affiliated with Ghana's two leading political parties.

The groom, Kwaw Blay, is the son of the former New Patriotic Party, NPP, and National Chairman Freddie Blay. While Jasmine, the bride, is the niece of Betty Mould Iddrisu, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Kwaw’s mother, Gina Blay, is Ghana’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany and shares photos of the beautiful ceremony on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh