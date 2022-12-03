Nana Yaw Sarpong Serebour, a farmer from Asante Juaben in the Ashanti Region, has won the coveted title of Overall National Best Farmer for 2022

The 43-year-old clinched the honour at the 38th National Farmers' Day celebration in Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Friday, December 2

He took home GH¢1,000,000 and received two nights' complimentary board stay for two at the Peduase Valley Resort

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A native of Asante Juaben, Nana Yaw Sarpong Serebour, has been named the Overall National Best Farmer at the 2022 National Farmers' Day celebration.

The 43-year-old, who has farming experience spanning 22 years, clinched the coveted title at the 38th National Farmers' Day event in Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Friday, December 2.

Nana Yaw Sarpong Serebour's winning prize

He received GH¢1,000,000 and two nights' complimentary board stay for two at the Peduase Valley Resort.

Photos of Akufo-Addo and the Overall National Best Farmer for 2022 in Ghana. Credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Akufo-Addo speaks at 38th National Farmers' Day

Speaking at the event, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured that agriculture will remain a top priority of his government, saying they have invested heavily in the sector.

The positive narrative about the government's support to the agricultural sector is that, unlike several other countries, Ghana is better prepared, and has demonstrated resilience to the current adversities threatening to destabilise our food systems, he said.

The president said this has been possible because of the sound, pragmatic policies and programmes rolled out at the inception of his government.

Akufo-Addo, Others Attend Celebration in Koforidua In Live Video

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the 38th National Farmers' Day happened at Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana, with President Akufo-Addo and some members of his government present.

The president and other prominent government officials graced the annual event to celebrate the country's hardworking farmers.

This year's celebration is on the theme: ''Accelerating Agriculture through Value Addition''.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh