Ghanaian couple Kwaw Blay and Jasmine tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend

The bride and groom looked ethereal in simple and elegant traditional wear for the beautiful event

In attendance were family and friends from the leading political parties, New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian couple Kwaw Blay and Jasmine tie the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend.

The beautiful couple belongs to a family of public figures affiliated with Ghana's two leading political parties.

The groom, Kwaw Blay, is the son of the former New Patriotic Party, NPP, and National Chairman Freddie Blay. While Jasmine, the bride, is the niece of Betty Mould Iddrisu, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Kwaw Blay, son of the former NPP, National Chairman marries, Jasmine, niece of Betty Mould. Source@Twitter

Source: Instagram

Kwaw’s mother, Gina Blay, is Ghana’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany and shares photos of the beautiful ceremony on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She captioned the photos,

And they shall become One! Kwaw & Jasmine Blay One!

The bride, Jasmine, wore an elegant kente dress with lace embroidery for her traditional wedding. She rocked her natural hair and ponytail hairstyle holding her classy purse.

The groom, Kwaw, looked dapper in a blue-black kaftan and matching black shoes. Wedding guests and families of the lovely couple looked regal in their traditional outfits to bless and support the union.

In April 2021, Chief Biney, Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, married his sweetheart, Afia Akoto, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the MASLOC.

According to reports, intra-political marriages in Ghana are very common but rarely do we hear of inter-political marriages.

This blissful marriage proves politicians from various parties are not enemies but people with different political opinions and loyalty.

Teiya from Northern Region wins 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

Tung-Teiya Dahamani won the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant on October 9, 2022. She won with a margin of eight per cent against Aikoadade the first runner-up, Aseidua the second runner-up, Amoani the third runner-up, and Xornam the fourth runner-up.

The eloquent beauty queen takes home a car, the crown, and cash of twenty thousand Ghana cedis.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh