The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association is up in arms about the conduct of the Ashanti regional director for the National Service Scheme, Alex Opoku Mensah.

According to the nurses, they will be compelled to lay down their tools if the NSS boss is not sacked within the next 72 hours.

NSS Ashanti Regional Boss Takes Nurse To The Cleaners For Correcting Daughter-Doctor's Wrong Medical Prescription

This follows a viral audio in which Opoku Mensah is captured taking a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital to the cleaners after his daughter, who is undergoing her medical housemanship at the same hospital, was corrected for a wrong medical prescription.

Amid expletives and abusive words, the Ashanti Regional NSS boss stormed the hospital facility on Monday with his daughter in tow to verbally abuse the said nurse.

NSS Ashanti Regional Boss Is Unfit For His Position; He Must Be Fired - Nurses

The NSS chief is unfit for the Director position he currently holds in the Public Service, according to Philemon Adu Brempong, the Ashanti Regional vice chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, who spoke to Accra-based Citi News.

“We want the regional director to be sacked within 72 hours and if this is not done, we are going to withdraw our services at Manhyia hospital. From Manhyia KMA will withdraw their services, Kumasi will withdraw, and Ashanti Region will withdraw their services,” he said.

Ashanti Regional Director Of NSS Storms Manyhia Hospital To Confront Nurse For Ordering His Doctor Daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that there was a heated argument between Mr. Alex Poku Mensah, the father of a female doctor at Manhyia Hospital in the Ashanti Region and a nurse who the doctor works with.

In the audio that was shared on the Facebook handle of state-broadcaster Graphic Online, the doctor's father sounded completely pissed by how the nurse supposedly kept treating the female doctor.

According to the angry father, who bragged that he was the Regional Director Of the NSS, the nurse had ordered his daughter in a commanding manner to report to work immediately, as though she was her superior.

