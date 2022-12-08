Former president John Mahama has slammed Nana Akufo-Addo for masterminding atrocities against innocent Ghanaians

He accused the president of being behind state-sponsored killing of eight Ghanaians during the 2020 polls

In a post on Facebook, Mahama also accused Akufo-Addo of plunging the country into an economic crisis through poor governance

Former president John Mahama has descended on President Nana Akufo-Addo in a post on Facebook, accusing him of masterminding the killing of eight innocent Ghanaians during the 2020 elections.

According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo and his government directed armed men to "brutally" kill the eight people that included a child, during the voting and results collation of the 2020 polls.

"In the last six years, Ghanaians have witnessed a reckless government that has taken a wrecking ball to our economy, leaving it in a very sorry state, rivalling some of the worst economies in the world," he posted on Facebook on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Former president John Mahama (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to Mahama, Ghana is currently in a state worst than any time in the history of the 4th Republic.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He mentioned hardships due to bad economic and financial policies, high levels of corruption and the loss of investments among the failings of Akufo-Addo's administration.

The former president's Facebook post was also to sympathise with the families of the eight people who allegedly lost their lives during the 2020 elections "and to the victims of all forms of violence perpetrated by the insensitive Nana Akufo-Addo administration."

He pledged that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will investigate what he calls the state-sponsored atrocities and punish those found guilty.

"We will provide appropriate compensation for those who have lost lives and limb," he promised.

John Mahama: Former President Appeals For GH¢10 MoMo To Fund NDC Congress

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Mahama, has made a passionate appeal for party supporters to contribute their widow's mite towards the successful organisation of the upcoming NDC congress.

According to the former President, the move has become necessary due to the need to transport various party officers to Accra and accommodate them for the December 17 congress.

Mahama took to his social media handles to raise funds to support the event, which will see the election of executives to steer the affairs of the party for four years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh