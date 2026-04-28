Real Madrid are reportedly considering José Mourinho as Florentino Pérez’s top choice for the managerial role next season

The club president has taken full control of the appointment process after previous decisions failed to deliver success

While some within the squad are said to welcome the idea, others remain uncertain about Mourinho’s return

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Real Madrid are reportedly considering José Mourinho as Florentino Pérez’s preferred candidate to take charge next season, with the club president now expected to personally lead the managerial recruitment process.

After another underwhelming campaign, Álvaro Arbeloa has failed to convince the hierarchy that he should remain in the role beyond the end of a trophyless season.

Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid: 3 key players unhappy with his return

Source: Getty Images

As a result, Madrid are once again searching for a new head coach to stabilise the team and restore elite-level success.

Pérez is said to have taken back full control of the appointment process after previously delegating it, which led to José Ángel Sánchez overseeing the hiring of Xabi Alonso last year.

This time, however, the president is determined to choose a manager himself, prioritising experience and strong authority in the dressing room.

Reports suggest Pérez is specifically targeting a coach with enough personality and stature to manage a squad filled with high-profile players and strong egos.

While AC Milan’s Massimiliano Allegri had previously been linked, new claims from The Athletic indicate that a return for Mourinho is now the leading option.

At first glance, there is an assumption that Mourinho’s return could cause tension within the squad, but that is not universally the case. Some key figures are said to view the idea positively.

Kylian Mbappé is among those reportedly supportive, while players such as Thibaut Courtois and Dean Huijsen are believed to have already enjoyed positive experiences under Mourinho in the past. Several others in the squad have also worked with him during his spells at different clubs.

However, there are also players who may be more cautious about his potential return.

Vinicius Junior

One major concern is Vinícius Júnior. Tensions emerged recently after Mourinho was accused of mishandling public comments relating to alleged racist abuse involving Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

Mourinho defended his player at the time, but his remarks were criticised, with some viewing his response as poorly judged before he later softened his stance.

The situation has since been partly resolved through disciplinary action, but the episode may still affect future relationships.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another figure who could be affected is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back has divided opinion at Madrid following an inconsistent start to his tenure, and Mourinho’s tactical preferences suggest he may not fully trust the Englishman’s defensive reliability despite his attacking strengths.

That could place Alexander-Arnold in a vulnerable position if a managerial change occurs.

Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal also represents a complicated case. The Madrid captain has had a long and successful career at the club but has previously experienced friction with Mourinho.

During the Portuguese coach’s earlier spell, Carvajal was sold to Bayer Leverkusen before later returning to Spain, and he was reportedly unhappy with how the decision was handled at the time.

Despite past disagreements, Mourinho later acknowledged Carvajal’s development and success, even congratulating him on major international achievements.

That suggests any renewed partnership would not be impossible, although it may still require reconciliation.

Overall, while Mourinho’s potential return to Madrid divides opinion, the situation reflects a broader reality at the club: decisions are being shaped by experience, authority, and the need to restore immediate success at the highest level.

Source: YEN.com.gh