Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich served up a Champions League classic in a thrilling first-leg semi-final clash on Tuesday night

A remarkable nine goals were shared between the two sides as both teams battled for a place in the final in Budapest

The return leg, scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, in Munich, will determine who advances to face either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid

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Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich delivered a night to remember in the Champions League, serving up a thrilling 5-4 contest in their semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes on April 28.

It was a game that had everything. Goals, drama, and momentum swing from start to finish.

In the end, PSG edged it, but Bayern’s late push ensured the tie remains wide open heading into the return leg.

PSG and Bayern Munich set an unprecedented record with the thrilling nine-goal fest in the first leg of their Champions League tie. Photos by Anne-Christine Poujoulat and Alain Jocard.

Source: Getty Images

How PSG stunned Bayern in 9-goal thriller

Bayern struck first through Harry Kane from the penalty spot. PSG responded quickly, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and João Neves turning the game around.

Michael Olise pulled Bayern level before Ousmane Dembélé restored PSG’s lead from the spot to cap a breathtaking first half.

The intensity did not drop after the break. PSG raced into a three-goal cushion with further strikes from Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé. But Bayern refused to fold.

Dayot Upamecano gave Bayern hope with a close-range finish from a Joshua Kimmich delivery, before Luis Díaz made it 5-4 soon after.

PSG almost added another through substitute Senny Mayulu, but his effort crashed against the crossbar.

Bayern nearly grabbed a late equaliser as captain Joshua Kimmich saw a header cleared off the line from the final corner.

PSG and Bayern Munich will renew hostilities on May 6, 2026, for one of the two tickets in the final of the 2025/26 Champions League final. Photo by Mattia Ozbot - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

PSG, Bayern set Champions League record

According to Opta, the match is now the highest-scoring semi-final game in Champions League history.

Previous high-scoring ties include Liverpool vs AS Roma in the 2017/18 season, when the Reds thumped the Giallorossi 5-2 in the first leg.

According to Goal, another high-scoring last four contest ensued last season between Barcelona and Inter Milan. The Nerazurri held the Catalan giants to a 3-3 scoreline in the first leg.

They then staged a dramatic comeback to see off the five-time Champions League winners in a 4-3 victory after extra time.

What's next for PSG and Bayern

With PSG holding a slight edge, as predicted by cat-predictor Nimbus Pronos, the tie remains finely poised. The second leg in Munich is set to deliver even more drama.

PSG head to Germany, aiming to neutralise the home advantage Bayern earned from finishing second in the league phase.

However, if the resilience shown by Vincent Kompany's charges in the first leg is anything to go by, then they are firmly in the tie.

The winner will advance to the final, where either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid awaits in Budapest at the end of May.

Before both sides take to the Allianz Arena pitch for a spot in the final in Budapest, PSG host Lorient in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday, May 2, while Bayern play against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

Why Bayern's coach was banned before PSG tie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Kompany will miss Bayern Munich’s first-leg Champions League semi-final against PSG.

The Bayern coach was handed a one-game ban by UEFA, ruling him out of the clash on Tuesday, April 28.

Source: YEN.com.gh