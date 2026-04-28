Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has broken his silence on the current dumsor in Ghana that has since become the talk of the town

The clergyman has sent a strong message to John Dramani Mahama, claiming that preaching reset doesn't go with light-out

Apostle Amoako Attah's sentiment about the current dumsor has caused a stir online, with Ghanaians sharing their opinions

Outspoken Ghanaian pastor Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has spoken about the current dumsor problem that Ghanaians are facing.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah speaks on dumsor as he sends a strong message to President Mahama. Image credit: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Okay FM on Monday, April 27, 2026, the man of God stated that John Mahama should take immediate steps to solve the dumsor issue.

According to him, we are in a digital world, and energy is one of the most important things that needs to be running at all times.

Apostle Amoako Attah states emphatically that if the power outage is a result of sabotage, as reported, then he should sack those who need to be dismissed and investigate those who need to be investigated.

He explained that the NDC's 'reset' was given by God, adding that the constant availability of electricity is part of the 'reset'.

“The reset was given by God to change Ghana, and so if we are resetting everything, then light must not be taken out,” he said.

“You can't bring a 24-hour economy and reset, and there is no light. How can one operate a nation like that?” he questioned.

According to Apostle Amoako Attah, President Mahama carries grace, and so he should wake up and redeem the country and his legacy. He claimed John Dramani should erase the dumsor tag on him.

“God has given you grace, and so wake up and ensure that the dumsor tag on you is erased. Rise and tell us ‘dumsor can not come back, and dumsor can not stay’. President, you can do it. God brought you back to redeem us and your legacy. We are in the AI age, and we don't need dumsor.”

The TikTok video of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah speaking is below:

Reactions to Amoako Atta's message to Mahama

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Apostle Amoako Attah sent the message to John Dramani Mahama.

Jshyne wrote:

“I don’t think it is sabotage. Global oil prices have gone up due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. The Ministry of Energy must come out and explain to Ghanaians that due to high oil prices, we don’t have enough oil to power our plants, therefore the need to ration power.”

Kwame Kyei wrote:

“Who is sabotaging this government?…. It’s incompetence, not sabotage.”

Esikafo Hemaa wrote:

“Mahama should sack all the staff in the energy sector to end the sabotage… ahh ad3n!!”

Manual wrote:

“NPP needs to be blamed for all this dumsor issues.”

A TikTok video of Apostle Amoako Attah speaking in his church is below:

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah earns praise after a fire prophecy he delivered on December 28, 2025, is believed to have been fulfilled. Image credit: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Source: Facebook

Amoako Attah's market fire prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah earned praise after a fire prophecy he delivered on December 28, 2025, was believed to have been fulfilled.

The Kasoa New Market was engulfed in a major blaze on January 4, 2026, seemingly confirming the throwback prediction by the man of God.

Source: YEN.com.gh