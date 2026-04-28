Ejisu MCE Jerryne Asante was allegedly attacked by individuals believed to be NDC constituency executives following a reported warehouse break-in

A viral video shows a heated confrontation inside her office, with damage to property and threats exchanged

She has vowed to ensure those behind the incident are held accountable for their actions

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Jerryne Asante, has been attacked by individuals alleged to be constituency executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a video shared on social media by Akoma FM, the alleged NDC executives were seen exchanging words with some police officers inside the MCE’s office.

The Ejisu MCE, Jerryne Asante, reportedly attacked by some alleged NDC executives. Photo credit: GH Bosomtwe/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to reports by TV3 Ghana, Jerryne Asante was attacked on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, following an alleged warehouse break-in by party executives.

The video of the incident, which has since gone viral, also captures a broken glass table, purportedly belonging to the MCE.

From the voices heard in the video, it appears the NDC executives stormed the Ejisu Municipal Assembly to forcefully remove the MCE from office.

“We didn’t come here to joke; pack your things,” one of the men was heard saying.

The MCE then retorted that the NDC has become cheap for her alleged attackers to be associated with it.

She consequently promised to ensure that the persons behind the attack and the disturbances in her office are dealt with.

“The NDC has become cheap... you will suffer for it. Today, you have grown wings... you will suffer for it,” she vowed.

Jerryne Asante was appointed as the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu in May 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama.

Before her appointment as MCE, Jerryne Asante served as the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency in the 2024 general elections.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Jerryne Asante’s attack

Ghanaians on social media who chanced upon the video reacted to Jerryne Asante’s attack by the alleged NDC executives.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Emelia Awinebuno Anogya said:

"From Emelia Asawasi,In making appointment, choose someone that can handle both governance and party. Something isn't going well."

@Eric Banns also said:

"If you want to be rich doing politics in Ghana join ndc.That is their hallmark,all you need to do is talk in their favour and that is all.That is how Gyampo,journalists,bloggers and others got their share in this gov't. Hence their incompetence we are seeing today."

@Edward Jedidiah commented:

"Per the video, I only see her being restrained because she was rather trying to attack someone."

NDC Savelugu Constituency Executives slam Deputy Transport Minister and MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, for endorsing and donating to an NPP MP. Photo credit: Dorcas Affo-Toffey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NDC Savelugu executives slam Dorcas Affo-Toffey

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the executives of the NDC in Savelugu had accused Deputy Transport Minister, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, of engaging in anti-party behavior.

The officials claimed she pledged support and made cash donations to the NPP MP at a public event.

The executives are now demanding disciplinary action against her and a public apology to party supporters in the constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh