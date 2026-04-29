A cat with a near-perfect prediction record has added intrigue to the Champions League semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal

This will be only the fourth meeting between Atletico and Arsenal in the competition, with both sides boasting one win each alongside a draw

The feline oracle, named Nimbus Pronos, previously got the outcome of the PSG vs Bayern Munich first-leg tie right

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Nimbus Pronos has once again captured attention ahead of a major European night, offering its prediction for the Champions League semi-final clash between Atlético Madrid and Arsenal.

The first leg, slated for April 29, will be held in Madrid, and as anticipation builds, the now-famous feline oracle has made its choice in its usual dramatic style.

Nimbus Pronos forecasts the outcome of the Champions League semi-final tie between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Photos by Fran Santiago, AFP Contributor, and James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Atletico vs Arsenal: Cat predicts winner

In a video shared on Instagram and seen by YEN.com.gh, Nimbus approached three bowls labelled 'Atl. Madrid', 'Draw' and 'Arsenal'.

After pausing and studying the options, the cat lingered briefly at the draw bowl before finally settling on Atletico.

By tradition, that points to a home win for the Spanish side in the opening leg.

Watch Nimbus' prediction, as shared on Instagram:

Nimbus has built a strong following thanks to its impressive track record. The cat recently predicted the outcome of the other semi-final, backing PSG against Bayern Munich.

It also gained widespread attention during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where it correctly called several knockout stage matches.

Other accurate picks have included fixtures involving Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Like any predictor, it has had its misses. One of the most notable came during the quarter-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Even so, its overall accuracy continues to fuel interest whenever it makes a call.

The head-to-head record between Atletico and Arsenal is evenly matched, with both teams securing a win and a draw in three outings. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Match preview

While Nimbus has tipped Atletico, recent history suggests this tie could go either way. This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides in European competition.

Atletico edged their 2017/18 Europa League semi-final clash, while Arsenal recorded a dominant 4-0 win in their most recent meeting earlier this season, as cited by Flashscore.

The English side also carry strong form against Spanish opposition. Arsenal have won their last seven Champions League matches against teams from Spain and have been equally impressive away from home, according to UEFA.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident his team can rise to the occasion.

"It's a massive privilege to be here again, two years in a row in the semi-finals of the Champions League. What an opportunity, and we're going to grab it with both hands. We have shown in Europe at any ground what we are capable of. We have to play with that confidence and that desire."

On the other side, Diego Simeone is backing his team to deliver on home soil.

"It's extraordinary that Atleti are in a semi-final again, the fourth in 14 years. We're playing against a great team, but we'll go for it."

UEFA hands major advantage to Arsenal, Bayern

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal and Bayern Munich received a major advantage ahead of their Champions League semi-final clashes.

The advantage stems from a new regulation introduced this season following Arsenal’s experience in the previous campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh