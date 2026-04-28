Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain, while Atlético Madrid take on Arsenal in the semi-finals

Coaches Diego Simeone and Mikel Arteta are chasing a first Champions League title with their clubs

Reaching the final brings both sporting glory and major financial rewards for the remaining teams

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The teams that have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League now stand on the brink of a double reward.

Progressing to the final would not only bring them within one match of lifting Europe’s most prestigious trophy, but also guarantee a massive financial boost.

For the finalists set to meet on May 30 in Budapest, Hungary, the stakes are both sporting and financial.

UEFA Champions League final prize money breakdown and what finalists earn

Source: Getty Images

Semi-final matchups take centre stage

Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain in one of the blockbuster semi-final ties, with the first leg scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at Parc des Princes.

PSG are aiming to secure a historic double this season, but they face a major challenge against a Bayern side determined to reclaim European glory, having last won the competition in 2020.

In the other semi-final, Atlético Madrid host Arsenal on Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Both Diego Simeone and Mikel Arteta are chasing a first Champions League title with their respective clubs, adding further intensity to the clash.

UEFA Champions League prize money breakdown

Clubs have already significantly boosted their earnings through UEFA’s performance-based rewards. Teams that reached the round of 16 earned $12 million, while progressing to the quarter-finals brought in $13.4 million.

Reaching the semi-finals has already secured $16.1 million for Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Arsenal.

The financial rewards rise even further for those who make the final, with each finalist set to receive $19.9 million. Lifting the trophy comes with an even bigger prize, as the champions will earn $26.8 million for winning the competition in Budapest.

UEFA Champions League Final Prize money Breakdown and What Finalists Earn

Source: Getty Images

This updated financial model demonstrates UEFA’s commitment to rewarding consistent performance, offering clubs substantial incentives at each stage of the competition.

For the semifinalists, the combination of solid results on the pitch and the potential for further progression in the tournament represents a significant revenue opportunity, strengthening the club’s finances while keeping fans dreaming of European glory.

Who will win the 2025/26 Champions League?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the latest projections from the Opta Supercomputer, revealing Arsenal as the standout favourites to lift this year’s competition, with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid trailing closely behind.

The analysis positioned the North London side as the team to beat, while European heavyweights are expected to challenge fiercely, keeping fans on edge as the tournament approaches.

Source: YEN.com.gh