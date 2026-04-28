Some areas in the Ashanti Region will be facing power outages in the evening due to the Ghana Grid Company substation fire, affecting the power supply

The recent unfortunate incident at the substation has led to the complete shutdown of the Akosombo Dam as engineers rush to resolve the problems

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released the list of communities in the Ashanti Region that will be affected by power cuts on April 28, 2026

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a list of areas in the Ashanti Region that will be affected by power disruptions on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, due to the recent fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) substation at Akosombo, Eastern Region.

ECG shares a list of areas in the Ashanti Region to sleep in darkness on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, following the GRIDCO substation fire. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Ashanti Region, along with parts of the Greater Accra, Volta and Oti Regions, will experience power cuts from 6 pm to 12 am following the recent fire incident.

In a press release shared on their official X page on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, ECG detailed several areas in the region, including Bantama, Buokrom, Kwadaso, Santase Roundabout, Nhyiaeso, parts of Adum, Ejisu, Abuakwa and Tanoso, whose power supply will be curtailed.

They also assured residents that the power supply would be restored immediately once the generation profile improves and apologised for the inconvenience.

The ECG stated:

"Affected customers should please note that immediately the power generation profile improves, power supply will be restored. ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers."

The X post detailing the list of areas in the Ashanti Region that will be affected by power cuts on April 28, 2026, is below:

Akosombo Dam shut down after fire incident

The Akosombo Dam was completely shut down following a fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) substation at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition made the announcement on Monday, April 27, 2026.

According to a report by Citi News, the Ministry explained that the fire caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure at the GRIDCo substation.

This consequently forced the authorities to take the drastic but necessary decision to halt operations at the dam.

Ghanaian journalist Kwame Tanko shares his personal dumsor timetable. Photo credit: Kwame Tanko/Facebook, Jordan Lye/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Speaking to Citi FM, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, provided further details about the extent of the damage and its implications for the country’s power generation system.

Richmond Rockson noted that the fire damaged the switch system of the Akosombo Dam, rendering it inoperable and necessitating an immediate shutdown.

The devastating fire incident at the Akosombo Dam reportedly occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2026, when the substation, one of the most vital installations within Ghana’s electricity transmission network, was suddenly engulfed by flames.

Lawson FM presenter creates 'Dumsor' timetable

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Lawson FM presenter created his own 'Dumsor' timetable after experiencing power outages in his area.

In a video, the Kumasi-based media personality Kwame Tanko detailed how he used his timetable to determine when the lights at her residence would go off.

Source: YEN.com.gh