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Telvin Sowah's Prophecy About Donald Trump's Attempted Assassination Appears to Be Fulfilled
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Telvin Sowah's Prophecy About Donald Trump's Attempted Assassination Appears to Be Fulfilled

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
1 min read

A prophecy by Ghanaian man of God Telvin Sowah about Donald Trump's attempted assassination appeared to have been fulfilled.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

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