Cabinet has approved new visa waiver agreements between Ghana and Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives, and Zambia

The agreement covers all categories of Ghanaian passports, including ordinary, service, and diplomatic passports

Government said it will continue to pursue similar arrangements to strengthen the value of the Ghanaian passport while improving security protocols

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The Cabinet of President John Mahama has approved new visa waiver agreements between Ghana and three countries, namely Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives, and Zambia.

This would allow Ghanaian citizens to travel to the respective countries without visas for short stays.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affaors, announces that Cabinet has approved visa-free agreements with Antigua, Maldives and Zambia. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the agreement covers holders of all categories of Ghanaian passports, including ordinary, service, and diplomatic passports.

He said that under the arrangement, Ghanaians and nationals of the three partner countries will be permitted to undertake visits of up to 30 days per trip without the requirement of a visa.

“Cabinet yesterday [Tuesday, April 21, 2026] approved additional visa waiver agreements for Antigua and Barbuda, the Maldives and Zambia,” he wrote on social media.

“The agreements cover holders of all categories of passports, from ordinary, service to diplomatic. Ghanaians and citizens of the three countries can embark on a maximum of 30-day visits per trip without requiring visas,” he stated.

Parliament to ratify visa waiver agreements

Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is the MP for North Tongu in the Volta Region, disclosed that the Parliament of Ghana is expected to ratify the Cabinet’s approval in the coming days to fully operationalise the agreements.

He added that government will continue to pursue additional visa waiver arrangements aimed at enhancing the value of the Ghanaian passport, while strengthening security protocols surrounding passport acquisition.

“Parliament is expected to ratify the Cabinet approvals shortly. We shall keep negotiating more visa waiver agreements as we add greater value to the Ghanaian passport, and at the same time enhance security protocols around acquiring Ghanaian passports. For God and Country,” he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaians welcome Ghana’s visa-free agreements

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section of Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Facebook post to share their views on the visa-free agreement approved by Cabinet.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below:

@U@kasha Bashiru Bazini said:

"Massive achievement Honorable ! But Mr Minister I believe you're working on the issue of Ghanaians being stopped and asked to leave South Africa!"

@Bernard Ofori also said:

"You are doing a great job, keep it up. Get Germany where their population is too old to be on board."

@Nana Kay commented:

"Hon. Patiently waiting for the outcome of the job clinic held in your beloved constituency."

Ghanaians no longer require traditional visas to travel to Morocco after a new policy announced by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ablakwa shares facts about visa-free for Africans

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that African nationals could apply for visas without fees, but screening remained mandatory.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared more details about the new announcement

Ghana’s consular officers would be checking the background of applicants as part of the application process.

Source: YEN.com.gh