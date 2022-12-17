Onua TV show host, Captain Smart, and former Ghanaian lawmaker, Ras Mubarak, engaged in heated exchanges during a live show

The pair had an argument over a makeup artist in the studio after Ras Mubarak stated that she was a distraction

Captained Smart was triggered when the former legislator later demeaned the makeup artist, compelling him to order the former MP to leave the show

Onua TV presenter, Captain Smart, and former Member of Parliament for Kumbugu, Ras Mubarak, engaged in a heated altercation during a live show.

Photo of Captain Smart and Ras Mubarak. Credit: Onua TV.

How the argument ensued between Captain Smart and Ras Mubarak

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Ghanaian legislature is heard prompting a makeup artist to stop distracting him with her ''snide remarks''.

Captain Smart swiftly interrupted Ras Mubarak while the former lawmaker was insisting that the makeup artist was a distraction. The show host said Ras Mubarak was disrespecting the seat he occupied by not prompting the host instead.

Captain Smart misunderstands Ras Mubarak

The pair went on for seconds before Ras Mubarak said Captain Smart ''should be telling the makeup artist to leave the studio'', but the latter seemed not to have heard the exact words.

''You can get out if you want to go,'' Captain Smart responded to Ras Mubarak, saying: ''you should be asking the makeup artist to keep quiet or leave the studio''.

Captain Smart orders Ras Mubarak out of the studio

The tension between the duo escalated when Ras Mubarak demeaned the role of the makeup artist in the production team, triggering Captain Smart to order the former MP to leave the show as he called for a break.

''I'm sorry, he's off my show. I'll take a break,'' Captain Smart said.

Watch the video below:

