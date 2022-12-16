A talented boy has been showered with accolades on social media after building an Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

A video uploaded on Instagram shows him demonstrating how the machine works to another person running a commentary

Scores of commenters hailed the innovator as they called for support for the young boy to hone his talent

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A talented schoolboy has built an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that receives and dispenses cash. His video has left many in utter amazement.

In the clip uploaded on Iloveghana, the creative boy demonstrates how the ATM works to a man running a commentary.

The clip begins with the man depositing GH¢5.00 notes into the ATM. The boy then opens the machine with a code before inserting a card into the machine to remove the deposited cash.

Reactions as talented boy builds ATM that dispenses cash. Credit: iloveghana.

Source: Instagram

The talented boy left the man and his audience utterly amazed. It is not clear in the video what the boy used in building the ATM.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens who reacted to the video couldn't believe their eyes when they watched the machine dispense the cash. More than 5,000 people had watched the video at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wowed by video of ATM

Djwalaski_bryant said:

Both the inventor and the commentator are talented. We must invest in both. One for humour, and one for development and technology.

Obibinitumi posted:

Every son of Ghana who makes these types of inventions and others needs to form a group or organization that I and many others can invest in and fortify, create jobs, and opportunities for other Ghanaians to learn the craft and turn Ghana into the Wakanda I know it can be. It starts when we chose to assemble these geniuses from all over Ghana.

Thejaything said:

This is a genius.

Ku_kua simply reacted:

Innovation.

Anna_nanaasaah shared:

Brilliant. I needed this when my aunties came over to visit.

Alsydaniels posted:

One person dey invent another too dey give commentary.

Esi_dialock commented:

Eiiiii, I need one.

Jerrytheansah commented:

Outside of the eiii This is very innovative.

Ghanaian Prodigy Builds Excavator

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a talented student of the Methodist Technical Institute in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has built an excavator with local materials.

In a video on Ghana the Black Star of Africa, Solomon demonstrates how the machine works with a small controller board.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh