Brogya Genfi has resolved to end the beef between himself and George Opare Addo over the NDC National Organiser election

He said he accepts that he lost the polls and has withdrawn suit against the elections from the court

Brogya Genfi also disclosed that former president John Dramani played a key part in his decision to let sleeping dogs lie

Brogya Genfi, the failed aspirant of the National Youth Organiser position of the NDC, has accepted that he lost the elections to George Opare Addo.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Genfi also announced that he has withdrawn a suit that sought to challenge the victory of Opare Addo, aka Pablo, as National Youth Organiser of the NDC.

L-R: George Opare Addo, the NDC youth organiser and Brogya Genfi. Source: Facebook/@mbobo.livingstonevaness

Source: UGC

He said he had wanted the court to see reason to overturn the victory of Opare Addo but after John Mahama intervened, he has resolved to let go of the matter and accept defeat.

“Upon the intervention of the Former President and Flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress, H.E John Dramani Mahama, who I consider a father, I have decided to withdraw the matter from court and to abide by the outcome of the election as declared by the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“I have arrived at this decision based on my respect and reverence for H.E John Dramani Mahama and in the supreme interest of the great NDC.

“I sincerely wish the newly-elected leadership of the Youth Wing well and hope that they bring on board everybody irrespective of the candidate they supported in the elections for the realization of our common objective of recapturing power in 2024,” he posted on Facebook on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

NDC Swears In George Opare Addo As Youth Organiser Despite Injunction Secured By Brogya Genfi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that despite the court injunction restraining the National Democratic Congress from swearing in George Opare Addo as National Youth Organiser, the party went ahead to do that.

George Opare Addo was sworn in along with other new national executives of the NDC on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

He was sworn into office after the opposition party’s 10th national delegates congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The Amasaman High Court had granted an interim interlocutory injunction against the outcome of NDC’s National Youth Organiser’s election because Genfi alleged that some 22 people were prevented from casting their ballots while some 17 others who were not eligible to vote were made to cast the vote.

In the polls held on December 10, 2022, in Cape Coast, the incumbent George Opare Addo polled 25 votes more than Brogya Genfi who obtained 533 votes.

Brogya Genfi said the closeness of the results makes his claims worth exploring to remove any doubts about the fairness of the process.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh