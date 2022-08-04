Kwabena Agyepong has joined a growing list of persons who have declared their intention to contest the party's flagbearership race in 2023

He will go against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, and Ken Agyapong, among others when the party gives the green light for campaign to start

Kwabena Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the governing party, wields significant influence at the grassroots level

New Patriotic Party (NPP) big shot, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has declared his intention to contest the governing party's presidential primaries slated for 2023.

The former General Secretary of the party disclosed that he wants to lead the party and eventually become president of Ghana because of his dedication to humanity. He said he also wants to advance the ideals of the NPP.

Kwabena Agyepong told Accra-based Citi TV that he has the support of the party grassroots to lead the party.

"Today, I want to make it clear. As soon as the party allows for nominations to be filed for the flagbearer of the party, I will file," he said on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

He said the youth of the party feel hopeful in him.

"They see, in me, the hope of our political tradition because I have worked under all the leadership of this party,” he said.

Kwabena Agyepong, an experienced Engineer said he will bring his rich political experience on board to enable the party to hold on to power beyond 2024.

“We need harmony to rejuvenate the base of our party and the enthusiasm of our grassroots, campaign and win the election. I believe that our party has a lot more core members, but we have to reach out to the neutrals,” he added.

Kwabena Agyepong, then General Secretary was suspended from the party in 2015. He was suspended from the party together with the party’s National Chairman at the time, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, Mr for misconduct.

His suspension was lifted six years later, restoring his full membership in the governing party.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong, has also declared his intention to run for president on the ticket of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to The Announcer Newspaper during a Facebook live interview, the legislator said he is the only person in NPP who has what it takes to continue the legacy of the current president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“That is the confidence I have,” he said in the live interview recorded on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

