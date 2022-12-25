Senior presidential advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has marked a major milestone in his life as he celebrated clocking 80 years old

The former senior minister marked the glorious occasion surrounded by his family, President Akufo-Addo, and other loved ones

While many wished Osafo-Maafo well, the images of Akufo-Addo in his chair at the birthday party stole the moment

Senior presidential advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has marked a major milestone in his life as he celebrated turning 80 years old with family and loved ones.

The former senior minister marked the momentous occasion surrounded by President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah shares photos from Yaw Osafo-Maafo's birthday party

Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, attended the glorious occasion, where he was captured with the trio. He uploaded stunning photos from the birthday party on his socials.

''Yaw Osafo-Maafo @ 80. Happy birthday, Wofa,'' Oppong Nkrumah shared with the pictures on Twitter.

As expected, netizens and some NPP supporters moved in droves to the comment section to wish Yaw Osafo-Maafo well.

While many celebrated Osafo-Maafo's new age, the images of Akufo-Addo in his chair at the birthday party grabbed the attention of many.

See the images below:

How netizens reacted to the photos from Yaw Osafo-Maafo's birthday party

@tsiameh posted:

That chair is a legend. Goes everywhere, except the white house. hahaha.

@GhanaMyHome reacted:

I’m only waiting for Akufo-Addo to leave office and let’s see if he will still carry his chair to everywhere he goes.

@hajj_nura posted:

Happy birthday.

@JohnsonAdofo commented:

Happy birthday, Nana Yaw Safo-Maafo.

@sarkcess_monney commented:

The whole Ghana in one photo.

@akyem_awisa posted:

Please add the location, and the town it was held. Akyem Awisa.

@ebeniakwabonsu commented:

Looks very strong and energetic.

Patrick Sedem reacted:

Happy birthday to Wofa. Why is our president still carrying his chair along?

@Ocran_Rexford shared:

Hmm, all these old men will come and tell us that gov't payroll is full meanwhile we the youth are still jobless. They're enjoying life, we are bleeding anyways. Happy birthday to you, daddy. We love you.

@kofiprayor said:

Birthday too, you carry chair go eeeiiiii.

Source: YEN.com.gh