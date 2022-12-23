Nana Akufo-Addo led a group of public office holders who were booed in public by unhappy citizens this year. As 2022 ends, YEN.com.gh compiles a list of public office holders who were jeered and the reasons behind the humiliating acts.

2022 was a difficult year for the government. From record-breaking inflation figures, and unfulfilled development projects to partial or full “haircuts” for investors' funds, the government had a lot to deal with.

While some Ghanaians decided to hit the streets to register their disappointment in Akufo-Addo’s handling of the economy, others took to social media or the airwaves. Still, others chose to hoot at the president or his appointees when they had the opportunity.

L-R: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaks at an event, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu walks as residents boo him and president speaking at the Global Citizens Festival.

As the year ends, we look back at the hooting incidents that grabbed headlines in 2022.

Nana Akufo-Addo Booed Three Times In 2022

Nana Akufo-Addo was booed three times in one month as an incident in Eastern Region on Saturday, October 22, 2022, mirrored previous incidents in Accra and Kumasi.

The last incident in the Eastern Region was captured on videos and posted on Twitter. The video shows the president’s convoy being subjected to jeers and hoots by bystanders as the long fleet of vehicles drive through a potholes-riddled road at Akyem-Akroso.

Collage of Akufo-Addo speaking the Global Citizens concert and a stock image of him speaking at a World Economic Forum event.

The president was on a three-day tour of the region when the incident happened.

A few weeks before the Eastern Region incident, the president’s convoy suffered a similar fate in Kumasi, touted as the governing NPP’s strongest base.

While in Kumasi to inspect some projects, market women greeted his convoy with "ehoo, hooo and boo" as a fleet of government vehicles cruised through the Adum market.

But the president’s “booing spells” actually began in Accra, at the Global Citizens Festival 2022. As he walked on a raised platform towards a dais to deliver a speech, a section of the crowd revelling at the UN-backed concert did not seem elated by his presence and started to hoot at him.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Booed in Suame Over Deplorable Roads

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, who is also MP for Suame in the Ashanti Region, was also booed and pelted with sachet water by angry artisans and spare parts dealers over dusty roads.

An old image of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaking at an event.

According to reports, before the MP's visit on Monday, July 18, 2022 (when he was booed), residents, who are predominantly artisans, had complained that after their road was prepared for tarring, the government had neglected the project.

They said the untarred road caused constant plumes of dust to engulf heavy traffic areas. Residents explained that the dust threatened their health and the quality of goods they display in the open.

Later when the MP spoke about the incident, he said he understands his people and felt their plight.

“I am the face of government so if they are really angry that it’s been a while since the scrapping of the surface and dust is killing them, certainly when they see any government official, they will vent their spleen on the person so I am not worried,” he said.

Bawumia Almost Ended His Speech in Volta Region After Youth Began To Jeer

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is praised for his religious tolerance.

Very early in November 2022, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received his share of hoots and jeers in the Volta Region while delivering a speech at the prestigious Hogbetsotso Festival.

He was booed by disgruntled indigenes of the town when he began to mention the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government in the region. Even though the people of Anlo gave the vice president a warm welcome when he started his speech, they began to boo him allegedly for mentioning non-existent projects in the area.

The video of the incident went viral, with many Ghanaians justifying the jeers on grounds that it is wrong for a government appointee to list non-existent projects as achievements.

Frank Okpenye Booed By Unhappy Youth In Western Region

Frank Okpenye captured at an event.

In March 2022, a former government official was booed lowkey by residents of Gwira Banso in the Western Region.

Frank Okpenye, former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East was chased out of Gwira-Banso by angry youth when he visited the community.

According to reports, the youth were disgruntled because the area had not seen any development projects. The youth hooted at him, amidst deafening shouts of “away, away, away”.

Okpenye quickly entered his car and drove back to save his life and vehicle from being damaged, one report recounted.

Okpenye, who is seeking to contest the NPP’s constituency chairmanship race, had gone to Gwira Banso to monitor the polling station elections.

Public office in Ghana comes with a lot of perks, but it can also be a source of introspection when unimpressed members of the public take you on. The jeering of Nana Akufo-Addo and some of his appointees might not seem much but they may just be the wake-up call the government needs to govern better in 2023.

