Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has appealed to Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah not to stop praying for the Akufo-Addo-led administration and Ghana

During a visit to Rev Owusu Bempah's Glorious Word Power Ministries International on Christmas day, Dr Bawumia said government appreciated the popular preacher's work for God and country

Rev Owusu Bempah disclosed not long ago that the country was going through challenges because he has stopped praying for the country

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has made a passionate appeal to the leader and founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International for spiritual intervention.

Dr Bawumia told Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah that he should not stop praying for the country and the government led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shakes Owusu Bempah's hand when he visited his church on Christmas day. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia

Dr Bawumia also said the government recognises the good work Reverend Owusu Bempah does for the country and appealed to him to rekindle his good relationship with the government.

“I want to thank Reverend Owusu Bempah for his prayers for this country. I want to ask you to continue praying for the government. Continue praying for the whole of Ghana,” GhanaWeb quoted the vice president in a report.

Owusu Bempah Explains Economic Hardship And Other Problems Facing Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the popular preacher spoke about his strained relationship with president Nana Akufo-Addo.

The self-proclaimed prophet said the president does not listen to God anymore and has hardened his heart.

He said Ghana's current economic hardship and other national problems are the result of the president's distance from God.

Vice President Bawumia Visits Owusu Bempah’s Church For Christmas Service

Meanwhile, the vice president on Sunday, December 25 visited the church of Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah for a special Christmas church service

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Glorious Word Power Ministries International in the company of his advisor Dr Gideon Boako and Sammy Awuku.

Not long ago, Rev Owusu Bempah openly criticised the president and his vice for looking on unconcerned while he was being "harassed" by the police.

He said he felt betrayed by the government that he prayed fervently for to win power in 2016.

