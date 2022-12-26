Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said he foresees goodness for Ghana and Ghanaians in 2023

Delivering an early prophecy for the next year before the December 31 watchnight service, he said people who do not own any property should not be surprised if their fortunes change in 2023

He made the prophecy when vice president Mahamudu Bawumia visited him for the Christmas church service

Prophecies for the coming year are usually made during the 31st watch night services, but Reverend Isaack Owusu Bempah started earlier this year.

On Sunday December 25, 2022, he released what some are calling the first batch of 2023 prophecies during a visit to his church by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bemph speaking at his church on December 25, 2022. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia

Source: Facebook

“I had a revelation that I was holding a mango. I saw another mango hanging and God asked me to hit the mango I was holding with the one hanging. I did just that and both mangoes fell into my hands. There will be blessings in 2023.

“Mangoes will fall into your hands. Something joyous will come to life. 2023 will be exciting. Don’t be surprised if you park your car here. Those without lands will buy land,” he told the congregation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He informed the church members that he will make even more powerful prophecies during the 31st December watch night service.

“This year’s 31st All Night will be different from the others. We will see things we’ve not seen before, and Ghanaians will hear what they’ve never heard before.

Vice President Visits Owusu Bempah’s Church For Christmas Service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the vice president on Sunday, December 25 visited the church of Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah for a special Christmas church service.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Glorious Word Power Ministries International in the company of his advisor Dr Gideon Boako and Sammy Awuku.

Not long ago, Rev Owusu Bempah openly criticised the president and his vice for looking on unconcerned while he was being "harassed" by the police.

The vice president pleaded with the popular preacher to continue praying for the government and the whole country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh