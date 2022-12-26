The vice president on Sunday, December 25 visited the church of Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah for a special Christmas church service

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Glorious Word Power Ministries International in the company of his advisor Dr Gideon Boako and Sammy Awuku

Not long ago, Rev Owusu Bempah openly criticised the president and his vice for looking on unconcerned while he was being "harassed" by the police

The vice president seems to have made peace with the founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaack Owusu Bempah.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, December 25, 2022, visited the church of the popular preacher nicknamed “Nation’s Prophet” for the Christmas church service.

Not long ago, the popular preacher and self-proclaimed prophet accused the vice president and president Nana Akufo-Addo of failing to help when police picked him for alleging threatening to harm another preacher.

Some of the photos posted on the vice president's social media handle show him embracing Rev Owusu Bempah. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia

Source: Facebook

Owusu Bempah said he felt betrayed because he did so much for the president and his vice to win power in 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Jubilee House did not respond to these allegations.

But on Christmas day, the vice president posted photos on his official Facebook page of his visit to the church.

“I visited Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, and his congregation for the Christmas Service. Merry Christmas to all,” he added.

Some of the photos show that Director of the Ghana Lotteries Authority Sammy Awuku and Dr Bawumia's special advisor, Dr Gideon Boako, accompanied the vice president to the church service on Sunday.

Vice President Discloses Government’s Plan To Buy Helicopters For Ghana Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.om.gh has reported in a separate story that the vice president has disclosed that government wants to make the Ghana National Fire Service a world class service in the coming days.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said there is a plan by the government to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Dr Bawumia made the comment when he commissioned a two two-storey dormitory blocks, two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh