Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has gotten a deserving response after questioning Kennedy Agyapong's contribution to the NPP

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe had called Agyapong a noisemaker and suggested that Assin Central MP has not done enough to warrant his desire to become the party's flagbearer

However, Ken Agyapong took to Net 2 TV, his TV station, to recount his unwavering support for the party since 1991

Popular legislator and presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has slammed a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who questioned his contribution to the party.

The outspoken Assin Central MP has criticised Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe for suggesting that he has not contributed enough to the NPP to warrant his desire to become the party's flagbearer.

“NPP once went for a loan of US$3million through CAL Bank. My company used eight years to pay for the loan plus interest in 1992," he recounted to demonstrate his contribution to the party.

He said former president John Kufuor was so impressed by the gesture that he gave him contracts. Agyapong made the comments on January 12, 2023 on his television network, TV3.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe Describes Ken Agyapong As A Noisemaker In The NPP

Nyaho-Tamakloe recently questioned Agyapong's contribution to the governing party during an interview.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe described the maverick politician as a noise maker in the NPP.

He challenged the Assin Central MP, who is in the lead to becoming the NPP’s flagbearer, to come out and state what he has done for the party.

Kennedy Agyapong Boasts About Being a Founding Member of the NPP

Ken Agyapong suggests that he is among the bold people who championed the oft-cited Danquah-Busia tradition in 1991 before the party was formally established in 1992.

"I respect the founding members because they took the risk to challenge Rawlings. I give the likes of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Alan Kyerematen credit but we were in the US funding most of the activities. I was against autocratic rule of Rawlings. I had experienced free world in Germany and United States,” he stated.

He said even before winning and securing the Assin Central seat for the NPP for many years, himself and other supporters of the NPP suffered threats and physical assault, adding he went through all that because of his unwavering commitment to NPP's cause.

