The race to lead the governing NPP into the the 2024 elections is between Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, according to a new survey

The opinion poll by Global Info Analytics show that Ken Agyapong, who has been making impressive inroads, is in third place

The new survey published on Thursday, January 19, 2023 sampled close to 6,000 Ghanaian voters across the country

Global Info Analytics, a polling institution, has said in its latest January 2023 report that the flagbearer race of the governing NPP is now between vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen.

With months to the party’s presidential primaries, the survey by the polling firm shows Alan Kyerematen’s popularity has improved slightly to equal Dr Bawumia’s, while Kennedy Agyapong is in 3rd place.

“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) loses his slender lead he enjoyed in October 2022 over Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten (AKK). The poll now shows DMB and AKK levelled at 40% apiece among NPP voters,” the report published on Global Info Analytics’ Facebook page said.

But among general voters, Kyerematen’s lead over Dr Bawumia has been cut to 41% to 32% compared to 44% to 31% in October 2022, the report said.

Kennedy Agyapong, according to the report, is in third place with 14% of the votes.

Meanwhile, the report which is titled "National Opinion Poll Governance & Elections January 18th, 2023 Report Summary," found that that 59% of the people sampled for the poll, almost 6,000, said NPP cannot win the next election or "Break the 8".

Only 24% of voters said the party can “Break the 8” , while 17% expressed no opinion on the matter.

The polling institution explained that it sampled a total of 5,844 voters with a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of 1.74%.

NPP supporters disapprove of the direction of Ghana under Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the poll that sampled close to 6,000 voters disclosed that many of them are convinced that Ghana is heading in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo.

As many as 59% of people who are affiliated to the NPP disapprove of where the country is heading under the current government, the poll said.

The survey by polling company, Global Info Analytics, also found that not many people feel NPP can hold on to power beyond eight years or "Break the 8".

