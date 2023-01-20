A new poll that sampled close to 6,000 voters say many of them are convinced that Ghana is heading in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo

As many as 59% of people who are affiliated to the NPP disapprove of where the country is heading under the current government

The survey by polling company, Global Info Analytics, also found that not many people feel NPP can hold on to power beyond eight years or "Break the 8"

The January 2023 report by Global Info Analytics, a polling institution, has found that a significant majority of people affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are unhappy with the path the country is headed under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

The findings show that 59% of the close to 6,000 voters sampled say they disapprove of of the direction of the country.

Also, 71% of the entire sample -- voters affiliated to both NPP and NDC -- said the country was heading in the wrong direction under the current government.

Nana Akufo-Addo stands behind the presidential podium (L) and NPP supporters at party function.

Source: Facebook

The findings, published on the Facebook page of Global Info Analytics also found that Akufo-Addo's approval rating has somewhat improved from 26% in October 2022 to 32% in January this year.

Similarly, the president's disapproval rating declined from 69% in October 2022 to 59% in January of 2023.

Titled "National Opinion Poll Governance & Elections January 18th, 2023 Report Summary," the findings further showed that 59% of the people sampled for the poll said NPP cannot win the next election or "Break the 8", as the party calls its drive to stay in power beyond eight years.

Only 24% of voters said the party can “Break the 8” , while 17% expressed no opinion on the matter.

A total of 5,844 voters were sampled for the poll with a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of 1.74%, the pollsters explained in the "Methodology and Approach" section.

"The sample size was allocated to all the regions based on total number of voters in each of the regions as per the EC 2020 register," Global Info Analytics said in its executive summary of the report.

The poll was conducted between December 31, 2022 and January 15, 2023.

Analysts predict NPP could lose 2024 election

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier article that analysts have painted a grim picture about the fortunes of the NPP in the next general elections in 2024.

Dr Theo Acheampong and Dr Kwame Asah-Asante say a lot of the things that have happened under the current administration could hurt the NPP's chances in 2024.

They believe the political cost of the widely condemned Domestic Debt Exchange programme may prove too much for the party's quest to "Break the 8".

